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'No copyright strike for using India’s Got Latent 2 clips': Samay Raina's big announcement after Alia-Sharvari episode

Samay Raina's India’s Got Latent Season 2 debuted on Netflix and YouTube, featuring Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as guests. 

Jun 24, 2026 03:41 pm IST
By Vibha Maru
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YouTube fans were not happy when Samay Raina first announced that India's Got Latent Season 2 would stream on Netflix. The comedian later admitted that he was simply testing his YouTube fan base and promised to release the show on YouTube simultaneously as well. After the first episode of Season 2 garnered 44 million views on YouTube, the comedian has now made a big announcement for fellow YouTube creators.

'There will be no copyright issues'

Samay Raina recently released India's Got Latent season 2 on Netflix and Youtube.(Netflix/Youtube)

After the success of the first episode, Samay declared that anyone is free to make reaction videos using the publicly available episodes of India’s Got Latent Season 2 and that they do not have to worry about copyright strikes from his channel. He shared the update on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Quick Update. We have fixed the sound issues that some people faced on YouTube. Anybody from the YouTube community is free to react to India’s Got Latent public YouTube episodes. There will be no copyright issues from my channel. Enjoy."

Samay Raina's surprise to YouTubers.

Samay lauds Alia, Sharvari

India's Got Latent Season 2 serves as a fresh start for Samay Raina and his popular show. The previous season was mired in controversy after Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks sparked widespread outrage, resulting in multiple FIRs against him, Samay, and other panellists. In the aftermath of the backlash, Samay took down all episodes of the first season from YouTube.

 
samay raina Indias got Latent
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Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
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