As streaming giants enter the microdramas space, India is ripe for a boom of ‘the most democractic storytelling format’

It is the age of bite-sized entertainment. Reels (and TikToks in the West) have overtaken YouTube videos as our primary source of entertainment. Shows are becoming more popular than films in many parts. And taking that to its next logical progression are microdramas. The trend, which began on YouTube and social media, is now mainstream with streaming giants backing it. And India may just be on the precipice of a boom.

From independent content creators to streaming giants

Microdramas are set to reach far and wide in India with mainstream backing.

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Micro dramas are rapidly transforming from bite-sized experiments into a structured, platform-backed ecosystem. They began as independent content, often led by either individual creators or small production companies. For instance, Dolly Singh’s Best Worst Date has already run for two seasons. But these microdramas were hosted on personal platforms, either on YouTube or the creator’s own Instagram. The only way for them to succeed was virality, kick-started by the actors’ own following.

The shift to a platform like JioHotstar, bringing them on board, marks a big change in how the market for this bite-sized content works in India. Last week, JioHotstar launched Tadka with 100+ titles on day one. The microdrama can now reach the streaming giant’s vast subscriber base (300 million and counting).

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JioHotstar has launced over 100 microdramas on its platform under the Tadka hub.

{{^usCountry}} Amazon MXPlayer already has MX Fatafat, its own hub of microdramas. This will inevitably lead to a newer audience discovering microdramas, one that is not already in the loop and does not bother to ‘look for’ this content. It is now being served directly to them, in their palms. What began on platforms like YouTube and Kuku TV as short, snackable storytelling is now evolving into a more structured content ecosystem. Localised content means greater penetration {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amazon MXPlayer already has MX Fatafat, its own hub of microdramas. This will inevitably lead to a newer audience discovering microdramas, one that is not already in the loop and does not bother to ‘look for’ this content. It is now being served directly to them, in their palms. What began on platforms like YouTube and Kuku TV as short, snackable storytelling is now evolving into a more structured content ecosystem. Localised content means greater penetration {{/usCountry}}

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JioHotstar says Tadka is built on a local-first storytelling approach. The 100+ stories it has introduced have that distinctly Indian feel, with most grounded in regional cultures, everyday experiences, and familiar social settings. Microdramas are more relatable because their lower production quality and grounded scale make them feel more lived-in for audiences. This takes stories beyond the metros. And then, there is the rise in regional storytelling. While Hindi and English remain dominant, content in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada is gaining strong traction. Creators from tier 2 and tier 3 cities can now reach wider audiences with stories rooted in their own language, culture, and experiences.

Perhaps the biggest change microdramas are bringing is a democratisation of storytelling. Making a film or a show is an expensive task. Getting it on a platform is an even bigger challenge. But microdramas are proving that compelling stories do not need to come from traditional industry centres to travel. This allows cash-strapped creators to step forward. And with big streaming platforms stepping in, it is only bound to get bigger.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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