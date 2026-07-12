Ashish Chanchlani predicts The Odyssey will be ‘blockbuster’, calls it Matt Damon's show: ‘Not a single boring moment’

YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani recently watched Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey at the film's special invite-only premiere in Mumbai, ahead of its theatrical release. Sharing his review on social media, Ashish predicted that the film would be a blockbuster and dismissed those who had called it boring based on its teaser and trailer. He also praised the performances of Matt Damon and Robert Pattinson.

Ashish Chanchlani reviews The Odyssey

Ashish Chanchlani hails Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.

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Taking to Instagram Stories, Ashish wrote, "I am speechless." He added, "Watching The Odyssey made me realise the true magic of the big screen. What a film they've made. It's a 10/10. There isn't a single boring moment in the entire film. It has action, horror, and it's completely Matt Damon's show—he carries the film effortlessly from start to finish. Tom Holland is good, and Robert Pattinson is outstanding. Zendaya is good too. Robert has a very different role and showcases incredible range. This is going to be a blockbuster. It will become so huge that getting tickets later is going to be difficult."

Ashish further wrote, "This is the first Christopher Nolan film that has made me feel so emotional. His earlier films were narratively quite complex. Oppenheimer was more of a courtroom drama. But this film is filled with emotion—between fathers and sons, husbands and wives, and families. It's a story about Greek gods, witches and monsters, yet at no point does it feel like you're watching visual effects. Nolan has made sure the film looks incredibly real." He also said that after watching one of the horror sequences in the film, he believes Nolan should make more horror films.

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{{^usCountry}} Ashish revealed that he plans to watch the film again and added, "And to everyone who said during the teaser and trailer that this is the first Christopher Nolan film that looks boring, you're all going to be proved wrong. Just wait until the box office numbers come in by the end of August or September. This film is going to do well in Hindi too. It has tremendous commercial appeal." About The Odyssey {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ashish revealed that he plans to watch the film again and added, "And to everyone who said during the teaser and trailer that this is the first Christopher Nolan film that looks boring, you're all going to be proved wrong. Just wait until the box office numbers come in by the end of August or September. This film is going to do well in Hindi too. It has tremendous commercial appeal." About The Odyssey {{/usCountry}}

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The Odyssey is based on Homer's epic poem chronicling Odysseus's perilous journey home after the Trojan War. Battling monsters, temptation and fate, he relies on his wit and endurance to survive. The film stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, the Greek king of Ithaca, and follows his long and dangerous journey back home as he attempts to reunite with his wife, Penelope. Tom Holland plays Telemachus, the son of Odysseus.

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The Odyssey marks Christopher Nolan's first film since winning the Academy Award for Best Director for Oppenheimer. It is also the first feature film to be shot entirely with IMAX cameras. Following its India premieres on July 10 and 11, the film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on July 17.