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Ashutosh Gowariker to helm docu-drama series 'Temple Raiders'

Ashutosh Gowariker to helm docu-drama series 'Temple Raiders'

May 06, 2026 03:59 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker will direct "Temple Raiders", a four-part docu-drama series on the theft and global trafficking of India's sacred temple artefacts, producers announced Wednesday.

Ashutosh Gowariker to helm docu-drama series 'Temple Raiders'

The series is produced by Tudip Entertainment and Riverland Entertainment, in association with Ashutosh Gowariker Productions.

Raghav Khanna, known for his association with titles such as "The Elephant Whisperers", "The Mumbai Mafia" and "The Hunt for Veerappan", has written, created and will showrun the series.

The project marks Gowariker's first outing in the docu-drama format. He is known for making critically-acclaimed and commercially-successful films such as "Lagaan", "Swades" and "Jodha Akbar".

"I have been watching documentaries across different genres for several years now, and the documentary form has always intrigued me deeply. I have often thought about making one, but never quite found a subject that truly engaged me-something I felt a strong connection to and could do justice to,"

"Ashutosh sir has directed the series with empathy towards the story sensitivities while putting on the forefront the many gripping and fantastical elements associated with the series," he said.

Dipti Agrawal, Tushar Apshankar, Jaishree Khanna and Khanna serve as producers, with Priyanka Chaudhari as co-producer.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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