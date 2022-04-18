Avantika Dassani: I don’t remember the last time I saw a damsel in distress on screen

After bucking the trend of not making her acting debut with a typical Bollywood masala film, Avantika Dassani has chosen a non-Hindi project as her second one: a Telugu film. Shooting for it, she says it’s too early to talk about it. “I am still shooting for it. The way everyone responded to my web debut Mithya, I am very happy about it. So people are reacting well to me choosing different roles. I make sure I take my time to choose a different role,” tells us the daughter of actor Bhagyashree.

The young actor says the reason she didn’t succumb to the pressure of taking up a Hindi film is because she is “trying to keep her head on the ground”. She explains, “I want to listen to what’s working and look for more opportunities, that’s about it. I am open to everything, and not picky about any genre. I will try to do everything, I am only picky about the story, characters and people I choose to work with. The longer I want to work here, I have to be choosy about that. I don’t think there should be any limits as an actor.”

The one thing common between her debut series and upcoming project though is: they aren’t the damsel in distress stereotype. “First of all, I don’t remember the last film which had dancing around the trees or damsel in distress. Everyone keeps asking me this question, and I ask them the last time they saw it too. Secondly, as an actor, I don’t want to limit myself to anything. All experiences are welcome. It will all depend on the film or shows,” she ends.

