Entertainment / Web Series
web series

Barkha Singh: Couldn’t relate to a bahu, so shifted to the web

The actor opens up on being one of the first few actors to jump into the digital bandwagon and the way she was dissuaded from transitioning from TV to the web
Barkha Singh will next be seen in The Great Weddings of Munnes
Published on Mar 28, 2022 10:30 PM IST
ByTitas Chowdhury

After appearing in films Mujhse Dosti Karoge! (2002) and Samay: When Time Strikes (2003) as a child artiste, actor Barkha Singh forayed into television. Talking about why her TV stint was cut short, she tells us, “I was doing soaps where I played a proper bahu. But I was a 21-year-old girl straight out of college and I couldn’t relate to being a bahu at that time. That’s when I wanted to shift to the digital space.”

But she quickly adds, “I don’t want to look down on TV. I know that it has its own set of audience and the medium has been entertaining the Indian audience for so many years now.”

At a time when the web space was in its nascent stage, Singh decided to take a plunge and venture into the digital world. “The OTT giants hadn’t come into the picture then. The smaller Indian streaming platforms were releasing home-made videos. It took me about nine months to get my standing in that space because it was very different from TV. I was one of the first few people to get on the tide when it just took off,” she recalls.

However, this shift wasn’t easy for the 29-year-old. The actor, who went on to be a part of web shows like Engineering Girls and Please Find Attached, reveals that she was dissuaded from dabbling in the digital world.

“There was a prejudice against web content. When I would tell my casting directors that I want to do web content, they would be like kyun karna hai… bina matlab ke kissing scenes hota hai udhar. I related so much to the web content and I didn’t understand why other people of my age wouldn’t. And something in me told me that this would take off, and it did,” Singh ends.

