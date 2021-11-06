Bhai Dooj special: Celebs celebrate special bond with their siblings

On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, celebrities talk about the special bond they share with their siblings and let us in on their plans for today

Karan Tacker: My sister is more creatively inclined

My sister (Sasha Tacker) means the world to me. We have always been close and that is probably why neither of us feels the need to have more friends. We share everything with each other, right from our personal lives including relationships to professional lives. She is elder to me and I have always looked up to her. She’s more social than I am, more creatively inclined and more emotionally aware, and I always aspire to imbibe these traits. I would say that she is my closest friend. Our Bhai Dooj celebration is going to be simple. My mum will cook puri, aloo and halwa, and we will have a small feast, as a family.

Anupria Goenka: My brother means the world to me

The bond that I share with my brother (Prashant Goenka) is special. It means the world to me. He is the kindest and most innocent soul I have ever known. He has cerebral palsy. He is very special to me. He finds happiness in other people’s happiness. He shows me what it is to be grounded, to cherish every blessing in life and what it is to be patient and resilient at the same time. He depends upon me, and I depend upon him. On Bhai Dooj, I mostly go home and do a small puja and teeka ceremony with my brother. We end up watching movies or gossip together as a family, and hopefully, I shall do the same this time, too.

Varun Sharma: I share a close bond with my sister

I share a close bond with my sister (Nilima Sharma). When I was a kid, she would take me everywhere. We studied in the same boarding school in Kasauli. It was because of her and her friends that I felt protected at all times. She accompanied me when I moved to Mumbai. I lived with my sister until my mother joined me after retirement. I share everything, small or big, with my sister, without any filter. She got married last year, but we continue to have the same equation even now. We meet every week. Much like every year, we will get together on Bhai Dooj. Mum will make us some tasty sooji ka halwa and follow it up with a nice family dinner. We will play some games, listen to old songs and get nostalgic about our childhood.

