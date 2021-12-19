Bhuvan Bam: Despite Dhindora success, I wouldn’t want 2021 to exist in my life

For Bhuvan Bam, 2021 has been a year of mourning after losing both his parents to Covid-19, and great gain as well with the success of his acting debut. But the YouTube sensation admits that he is still trying to piece together his life, and learn to move on.

“Despite Dhindora being such a big success, I wouldn’t want 2021 to exist in my life frankly. And it is not just me, but it would hold true for so many people and families. But abhi thik hai, you can’t change anything or do anything about it,” Bam tells us, adding, “All you can do is focus on the present and just move ahead in life. That’s all that one can do”.

In June earlier this year, Bam shared the news of the demise of his parents, and since then has kept himself busy with work. That includes his passion project, Dhindora, with which he forayed into the acting world. He has been conceptualising the web series since 2017.

Opening up about the response he got for the eight-episode show, which has got over 300 million views collectively, the 27-year-old says, “We never expected it to blow up like this. We knew that our audience who are used to BB Ki Vines will watch and have fun. But witnessing the response from people who weren’t our target audience is a great feeling. In fact, there are a lot of people who are watching the series, and then watched my old videos.”

Here, Bam asserts that he always planned to release the show on YouTube, over any OTT platform. But why so?

“First, it would have been unfair to go to my audience, who have watched all my content for free till now, and ask for money. Also, it was a conscious effort to tell people that YouTube is only for sketches, music or roast videos,” says Bam, who rose to fame by putting out funny clips on social media.

He wanted to send a message to the people who are sitting at the top of the hierarchy. “People who distribute finances for making a series, that no creator is dependent on any platform. Aisa nahi hai ke mujhe koi OTT platform movie banane dega, tabhi I will be able to make a film,” he mentions, adding, “In fact, I can make and also get more eyeballs”.

Now, he hopes that his effort “will create a path for the upcoming creators” to create content for multiple digital channels.

“I have my whole life ahead of me to do that (create content for OTT). But I was sure that the first project that comes from my heart has to be on YouTube, which involves my character,” says Bam, who will start working on the second chapter of Dhindora after wrapping up other projects in his hand.

