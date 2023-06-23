Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid flirts with Akanksha Puri, says she's the female version of him

Looks like Jad Hadid will break Manisha Rani's heart soon. In a promo from the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, the Dubai model was seen chatting up Akanksha Puri, who is locked up in the Bigg Boss jail. He seemed to be flirting with her, telling her how she has made things easier for him inside the house.

Akanksha Puri listened patiently to what Jad Hadid had to say.

Jad talks to the camera about Akanksha, who is locked up in the jail, “She's a copy of me but in a girl version. Thank you for making this journey enjoyable.” Akanksha said, “Really?” Jad replied, “Thank you so much, really. I don't know how it would have looked like if there was no you here, like this moment of peace, you get sometimes when you are like in the chaos, in the mess, the noises and everything and you feel like you just want to run away and isolate yourself and have a glass of martini or champagne."

Their flirting is sure to hurt Manisha Rani, who has been trying her best to win over Jad. She teases him, sits in his laps, gives him kisses and he has been reciprocating her advances too. On Thursday's episode, Manisha called Jad ‘pagla (mad)’ casually during a task. Others told him that Manisha was calling him mad even as she said it was all in good fun.

She got others such as Pooja Bhatt and Cyrus Broacha to let Jad know in English what she actually meant. As Jad came to her later, she broke down in his arms and said she would never do anything to hurt him. He forgave her with a smile. Manisha's friend Bebika also got angry at her for cuddling with Jad even after he called Bebika fake during a task.

Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by Salman Khan, witnessed its first nomination for eviction which included contestants like Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Palak Purswani, and Avinash Sachdev. Bigg Boss OTT 2 streams on JioCinema.

