Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar breaks down as she tells Jad Hadid her real name: ‘I don’t use my father's name'

Jiya Shankar confesses the truth behind her name to Jad Hadid, after the two had a tiff in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. She said that her last name doesn't belong to her father and grew emotional. Jad believed Jiya who shares a good bond with him, betrayed him during the captaincy task. Also read: Cyrus Broacha takes an emergency exit due to medical emergency in family

Jiya on not using her father's name

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar reveals her real name, only to Jad Hadid.

Jiya told Jad Hadid, "Jiya Shankar, Shankar is not my father's name. It is not my last name. Shankar is not my real name. I don't use my father's name, I don't use his last name. I am saying this in front of zillion people. So that is how much you meant to me."

While Jad tried making Jiya understand, she added, "I don't have a father and I know what it means. I never called someone father and I have never given that position to anyone in my life and I gave it to you. You have a daughter and I don't have a father, that's the difference." “You would never leave your daughter's hand,” she also said.

Jiya and Jad Hadid's fight

Jiya walked away from the confession. She kept crying under the blanket when Jad finally consoled her. The two hugged. “I never want to lose you, you are family to me,” Jiya told him.

The tiff between Jad and Jiya started during a task when Jiya removed Jad from the captaincy race, over Avinash Sachdev. Jiya reasoned her decision by saying Jad has a ‘diplomatic gameplay.’

Following the task, Avinash told Jiya to not discuss the issue between them with Jad as he was not over it. But, Jiya went on to ask Jad if he was angry. He walked away from her in disappointment and Jiya, in return, felt rejected. Falaq Naaz was then seen telling Jiya that Jad was hurt. While Falaq tried to mediate the situation, but Jad did not listen. It made Jiya finally confront Jad. She also shared that she doesn't like Jad's new bonding with Bebika Dhurve.

Nominations

Previously, a nomination task also took place inside the Bigg Boss house for this week's eviction. Contestants Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, Falaq Naaz, Pooja Bhatt, and Avinash Sachdev were nominated while Jad, Jiya and Abhishek are safe for now.

