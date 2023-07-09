Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan confirms two-weeks' extension for show, says 400 crore minutes watched in 2 week

The ongoing reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been extended for another 15 days and show host Salman Khan confirmed the development on the latest episode of the show. Salman appears twice a week - over the weekends - on the show and talks to the contestants about their conduct throughout the week. (Also read: Kangana asks Salman Khan ‘why do we look so young’ as she revisits memories)

Bigg Boss OTT 2

Salman Khan on Bigg Boss OTT 2.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Saturday's episode, Salman Khan told the contestants that the amount of time audience has seen them on the show is much more than what they could see in the entire careers of the contestants. Explaining why the contestants must show their best on Bigg Boss OTT, Salman said, “The entire work that you may have done in your career is much less than how much people have seen you here over the past three weeks.”

Two weeks' extension

He added, “This is what, just six weeks? Or maybe it will get extended to eight weeks. What does that mean? That means the show got an extension for two weeks. That means people are loving it. A watch time of 400 crore minutes in just two weeks - the first two weeks of Bigg Boss OTT 2. You guys are seen more than I am seen. Obviously, this season has been extended by two weeks.”

Salman's advice

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Salman further said, “Now, it is your responsibility to ensure that people love it even more…watch it even more. Each one of you needs to work on your own selves, not someone else. This is the best thing about our industry - you just need to work on yourself. Your hair, your clothes, your intellect, your body, your makeup....You are only working on your own self. In no other business, industry or any form of work do you get to work on yourself. But we take these things for granted.”

Salman also shared some advice for people working in the showbiz industry. “We get a hit film, we start looking like sh**. A film does not work and we get depressed. In both scenarios, we need to work harder. If you get a hit film, work harder...if it is a flop, work harder. It is the hardest thing to work harder but you need to.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON