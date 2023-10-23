Bigg Boss OTT 2's Abhishek Malhan gets 1.5 lakh stolen from his bag: ‘First time I carried such a huge amount’

Former Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Abhishek Malhan has revealed that he lost ₹1.5 lakh while travelling recently. In a video posted on Dimple Malhan's YouTube channel, he told his fans that his money was stolen and added that it was the first time he had carried such a huge amount of cash with him. (Also read: ‘Abhishek Malhan refused to attend Bigg Boss party because Elvish Yadav was there’)

₹ 1.5 lakh stolen

Abhishek Malhan reveals his money was stolen while travelling.

The video opened with Abhishek saying, “I had ₹1.5 lakh cash with me. I had to make some payment for an iPhone that I bought to gift it to someone here. Now, I see the money is simply not there in my bag, the bag is empty. My heart is genuinely racing right now." He showed the empty bag as he moved around the room in the video while talking to the camera.

‘Was supposed to buy iPhone’

"Papa had told me I must take care of the money and now I have no clue what happened to the money." After recalling all that he had done since he reached Delhi airport untill the time he reached the hotel room, he added, "I have never carried such a huge amount of cash ever in my life. My heart is just racing, I can’t believe how I lost all my money. I was supposed to buy an iPhone to gift someone and for that I got the cash but I don’t have it anymore.”

Abhishek further added, “My dad asked me a million times to be careful with the money and I still lost it. I didn’t think I will face such a thing. It’s so scary and I don’t know what to do about it anymore. I wish I was a bit more careful.”

More about Abhishek Malhan

Abhishek Malhan was a participant on the second season of Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss OTT. He emerged as the first runner-up on the show while YouTuber Elvish Yadav bagged the winner's trophy for the season.

