Bigg Boss OTT 3: Adnaan Shaikh indirectly calls out Elvish Yadav after his eviction, says 'sabka hisab kitab hoga'

Adnaan Shaikh has strongly reacted to Elvish Yadav's remarks on him in a previous episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3. Adnaan, in his recent Instagram story posted a video where he indirectly threatened Elvish of consequences. (Also read: JioCinema says Armaan Malik-Kritika Malik's viral clip is doctored) Adnaan Shaikh threatened Elvish Yadav after his eviction from Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Adnaan warns Elvish over medical treatment remark

Adnaan in his video message said, “Bahut sare nakli gangster log ki awaaz bhi bahut nikli hai toh abhi ek ek ka utara lunga. Sabka total hoga, sabka hisab kitaab hoga. System ko hang karna hai abhi. Bahut jo badi badi baatein aa ke kiye hain na ke kisi ko kya ilaaj ki jarurat hai, toh abhi aa ke sabka ek ek ka ilaaj karenge (A lot of fake gangsters have raised their voices, so everyone needs to be fixed. I will settle scores with all of them. I will hang their system. All those saying big things about who needs medical treatment, so now I will make sure that they are well cured).”

For the unversed, Elvish had said in a recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3 that Adnaan needs medical treatment. Show host Anil Kapoor criticized him for his inappropriate joke, and the YouTuber apologised afterwards.

About Adnaan Shaikh and Elvish Yadav

Adnaan, a wildcard contestant on Bigg Boss, was evicted after only 10 days in the house, visibly upsetting Vishal who appeared emotional. Vishal said, “I feel guilty. I couldn't be the friend he expected me to be.” Elvish aka Siddharth Yadav is an Indian YouTuber, streamer and singer from Wazirabad, Gurugram, Haryana. He is known for his YouTube videos as well as winning Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Anil Kapoor's reality show debut with Bigg Boss OTT 3

Bigg Boss OTT 3 marks the reality show debut of Anil who replaced second season host Salman Khan. Prior to them, Karann Johar hosted the show. The third season features Ranvir Shorey, Sana Makbul, Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Shivani Kumari, Lovekesh Kataria and Vishal Pandey.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is available for streaming on JioCinema.