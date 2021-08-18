Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bigg Boss OTT: Akshara Singh tells Shamita Shetty to not flaunt English, age-shames her and calls her 'badtameez aurat'

Akshara Singh once again launched an attack against Shamita Shetty in the Bigg Boss OTT house, age-shaming her and telling her to not think of herself as superior just because she knows English.
By HT Entertainment Desk
AUG 18, 2021
Bigg Boss OTT contestant Akshara Singh once again got into an argument with co-contestant Shamita Shetty, and used her age as an insult. Akshara said that Shamita is as old as her mother, not for the first time.

As they fought over a kitchen issue, Akshara Singh accused Shamita of speaking in English and believing that it makes her superior to the others. She has said this before, too. "You show off your English and hound others," Akshara said in Hindi. Shamita replied, "It doesn't matter what language I speak in, you get on my nerves."

"I am not your servant," Shamita yelled at her, and later, spoke in private to Raqesh Bapat. Shamita said to him, "Whenever I say something to her, she starts attacking me." Outside, in the kitchen area, Akshara wasn't willing to calm down. She yelled, "She is as old as my mother, doesn't she have any manners? She's a very ill-mannered woman."

Previously, during an argument about food, Akshara had said about Shamita, "Chaar line English ka bol liya toh apne aap ko hi-fi samjhne lage... yahan par Hindi bolna chahiye English bolne ka koi kaam nahi hai... (She thinks she's better than everyone else just because she can speak English. There's no place for English here. We are supposed to speak in Hindi)."

Akshara had also called Shamita 'maasi (aunty)' while lobbing insults at her. In a conversation with Urfi Javed, the two laughed about Shamita's age. Urfi said, “Apne season mein toh haar ke hi gayi na, kya kar liya (she couldn't do anything in her season)." She also expressed her surprise that Shamita is in her early 40s, considering how long she's been working. Shamita had previously participated in the third season of Bigg Boss but departed abruptly to attend her sister Shilpa Shetty's wedding.

