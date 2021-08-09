Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bigg Boss OTT contestant Millind Gaba hopes to sing for a Karan Johar film

Punjabi musician Millind Gaba is optimistic that by the time he comes out of Bigg Boss OTT, he might have the opportunity to work with Karan Johar.
By Sweta Kaushal
UPDATED ON AUG 09, 2021 12:06 PM IST
Punjabi musician Millind Gaba is hopeful that he may get a chance to work with filmmaker Karan Johar and sing for one of his upcoming projects, through his participation on Bigg Boss OTT. Millind is one of the contestants on the show that began on Sunday.

Asked about Karan Johar stepping into the shoes of Salman Khan for the latest season of reality show Bigg Boss, Millind Gaba told us, “Karan Johar’s presence matters a lot to me. When I got to know that he is hosting the show, the first thing that came to my mind was fashion, utter fashion. He is crazy about shoes, so am I, he is crazy about clothing so am I. Our wavelengths match on several fields, the first being our love for fashion. Now, he produces films and I produce music. You never know, at the end (of the show), we may come up with something. Maybe a collaboration wherein I get a chance to sing for him.”

Asked about his anger, Millind said, “It is not that violent, but it is loud for sure. It is a ‘dilli wala gussa (Delhiite’s anger) for sure. Touch (as in getting into a physical fight) is not allowed. Things take a different turn in such a scenario. Fans will see that I will stand against fake-ism, hypocrisy and wannabe-ism; irrespective of who is the target. I will be the first one to jump in and say it out loud that it is wrong.”

The musician recently worked with Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli but claimed that he did not get any tips from her. “Frankly, I did not seek any tips from anyone. Whoever called up to congratulate me, I have told them ‘all I can do is be honest. That is my strategy," he concluded.

