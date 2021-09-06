Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar fights back tears during tribute to Sidharth Shukla, says ‘I am numb’. Watch

Bigg Boss OTT host Karan Johar paid tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla during the Sunday Ka Vaar episode. Sidharth, who won Bigg Boss 13, died on Thursday.

A visibly emotional Karan talked about Sidharth’s untimely demise and how he was still ‘numb’ from the news. Karan called Sidharth the ‘favourite member’ of the Bigg Boss family as a montage of the late actor’s moments from Bigg Boss 13 played on the screen.

“Sidharth Shukla, ek aisa chehra, ek aisa naam jo hum sabki zindagi ka ek ahem hissa ban gaya tha. Bigg Boss family ke favourite member, jo mere hi nahi balki humari industry ke anginat logon ke dost, achanak hum sab ko chhod ke chale gaye (Sidharth Shukla, a name that became an important part of our lives. The favourite member of the Bigg Boss family, and friend to me as well as countless others from our industry, suddenly left us).”

“This is something we are all still finding hard to believe. It is like I am numb, I can’t even breathe. Sid was a good son, a great friend and just an amazing guy to be around and be with. His positive vibe and that smile won so many millions of hearts,” he added.

Karan said that the love of fans is proof of how ‘popular’ and ‘lovable’ Sidharth was. “Rest in peace, Sid Shukla, you shall be missed forever.” Karan said that he and the audience need a lot of strength to continue the show. “But if you think about it, and this is what I am sure Sid even wanted, because as we all know, the show must go on,” he said.

Also see | Kushal Tandon is disgusted, quits social media and apologises to Sidharth Shukla: ‘I am sorry Sid’

Sidharth made his debut in Bollywood in 2014 with Karan’s production, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Sidharth also joined Karan on the Bigg Boss OTT stage last month. Sidharth came on the show as a guest, along with his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill.