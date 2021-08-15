Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar lashes out at Divya Agarwal, leaves Shamita Shetty in tears. Watch

Bigg Boss OTT: The first ‘Sunday ka Vaar’ episode was full of tension as host Karan Johar gave a piece of his mind to contestants Divya Agarwal and Shamita Shetty.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 10:10 PM IST
Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty was in tears after Karan Johar snapped at her.

In the very first ‘Sunday ka Vaar’ episode of Bigg Boss OTT, host Karan Johar lost his cool at contestant Divya Agarwal. He reminded her that she was in the Bigg Boss house and not at a ‘party’. Later on, he also snapped at contestant Shamita Shetty, leaving her in tears.

A promo shared online by Voot showed Karan saying, “Tell me, Divya ma’am, you don’t need to show why you are here. Yeh Bigg Boss ka ghar hai, this is no party. You all are all playing a game, let’s get that straight.”

“Divya, mujhe lag raha hai ki inka ghar aap tod rahi hai (I think you are breaking her home),” Karan added. Shamita then said, “I really don’t care.” However, this did not go down too well with him and he retorted, “I will not care about you if you don’t care about yourself and the show.” She was then seen wiping away her tears.

Recently, Divya got into an argument with Shamita and called her ‘bossy’. Shamita reminded Divya that this is her fourth stint on a reality show, after Bigg Boss 3, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. “We are not stupid sitting here,” she said.

Bigg Boss OTT, a six-week digital spinoff of the popular reality show, started this year and airs on Voot. The audience can see the contestants 24*7 through a live feed and even dole out punishments to them. The televised version, Bigg Boss 15, will continue to be hosted by Salman Khan.

Last week, at the Bigg Boss OTT premiere, Shamita confessed that she was sceptical about going ahead with her participation after recent events. Her brother-in-law Raj Kundra was arrested in a porn case last month and is currently in judicial custody. However, she wanted to honour her prior professional commitments.

