Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin throws shoe at Pratik Sehajpal. Here’s what happened

New Bigg Boss OTT promos shared online by Voot showed Bigg Boss announcing that contestants were once again free to break their existing connections and form one with Divya Agarwal if they wished. Nishant Bhat suggested that Pratik Sehajpal play a prank on Neha Bhasin by making her believe that he wanted to switch to Divya.

It seemed like the other contestants were in on the prank, as Raqesh Bapat tried to convince Neha that Pratik would choose Divya as his new connection. “They are walking together,” Raqesh told Neha as she asked him if Pratik was ‘seriously’ switching.

As Pratik hovered around the buzzer, Neha snapped at him, “If you have the guts, f***ing press it.” He hit back saying, “Don’t challenge me.” She was later seen getting irritated with him as she said, “You want to break a connection and make a new one? So, do it, then!”

Neha and Pratik then sat alone in a corner and she angrily told him, “Mard ban na, jo bolna hai bol na seedhi-seedhi baat (Be a man and just tell me directly what you want to say).” She also asked why he was scared. He then finally told her that he was joking and she playfully whacked him. She also threw shoes at him multiple times.

Divya has been alone after her connection Zeeshan Khan was asked to leave the Bigg Boss house last week for getting violent during a fight. Bigg Boss has allowed all contestants, male or female, to break their existing connections and form one with Divya.

Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar, is a digital spin-off of the popular reality show. Bigg Boss OTT will see the entry of a wild card contestant, Nia Sharma, on Wednesday. She took to Instagram to share the news and promised to shake things up with her entry.