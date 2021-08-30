Bigg Boss OTT: Nia Sharma confirms being wild card contestant on Karan Johar’s show, promises ‘toofani’ entry

Television actor Nia Sharma confirmed her entry on Bigg Boss OTT as a wild card contestant with an Instagram post on Monday. She shared pictures from what appears to be the hotel room in which she is quarantining.

Nia wore a white sweater and shorts as she struck various poses on a chair. She added a dash of colour to her look by wearing bright purple sneakers. “Chalo kuch toofani karte hai (Let’s shake things up)… BB OTT on 1st September,” she wrote, adding a wink emoji.

Some of Nia’s colleagues from the entertainment industry cheered her on in the comments section. “Arey bahot he gajab (Fantastic),” Kratika Sengar wrote, while Sana Makbul dropped heart emojis on the post. Nikitin Dheer wished her luck. Fans also expressed their excitement over her entry.

Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar, is a digital spin-off of the reality show that airs on Voot. Other contestants include Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal, Neha Bhasin, Nishant Bhat, Moose Jattana, Millind Gaba and Akshara Singh.

Nia is known for serials such as Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja and Naagin 4. She has also been a part of reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi and Box Cricket League.

Earlier this month, Nia was in the news when she hit back at trolls criticising her clothing by sharing a video in which she struck various poses in a backless dress. “Don’t be reckless while wearing a backless,” she wrote in her caption, adding a wink-face emoji. “To all of you.. Fluck you very much,” she added.

In the past, too, Nia has been a part of content in the digital space, including the web series Twisted and Jamai 2.0. She said that she has no reservations about doing bold scenes. “I know my professional limits, I know what I can do on the screen and if given an opportunity, I would do complete justice to whatever I have been given to do, but obviously, keeping the classiness alive. Nothing should come across as cheap or vulgar,” she told Hindustan Times in an interview earlier this year.