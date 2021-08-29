Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar asks Raqesh Bapat about Shamita Shetty’s ‘hotness’, his answer leaves her blushing

During the Sunday Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss OTT, Karan Johar teased Shamita Shetty about calling Raqesh Bapat ‘cute’ and demanding a kiss from him. Shamita taught Raqesh the steps of her song Sharara Sharara and he showered her with compliments.

As Karan asked Raqesh if Shamita is a ‘sharara (spark)’, he replied in the affirmative and said, “I think she is very pretty, very hot, very caring and a great person. She is a complete package.” When Karan asked Raqesh to specifically comment on Shamita’s ‘hotness’, he said, “Sir, bohot hot hai (she is very hot).” Shamita blushed and protested, “How embarrassing, Karan!”

Karan then reminded Shamita that earlier in the week, she found Raqesh ‘cute’ as he wore a white kurta-pyjama and even demanded a kiss from him. She blushed and said, “I want to dig a hole in the ground and hide now.”

On being told that everyone already witnessed the exchange, Shamita tried to explain, “Unhone kuch mean cheez boli thi mujhe (He said something mean to me) and that’s why I demanded a kiss.” However, Karan cut her short and said, “Don’t teach the principal of that college what that statement meant.”

“Itni defiance aur itni authority ke saath (With that kind of defiance and authority) I wish I could say this to somebody - ‘I want a kiss right now’. Aur Raqesh jo mauke pe chauka inhone maara hai and immediately chhalaang maar ke kiss de bhi di unhone (And Raqesh seized the opportunity and jumped to kiss her),” he teased.

In a promo shared online by Voot on Saturday, as Shamita gave Raqesh a suggestion, he asked, “Aur kuch (Anything else)?” She said that she will not say anything to him if he has a ‘problem’. He clarified that he was just asking if she had anything else to say. She seemed to melt and told him, “Come here and give me a kiss right now,” and he obliged instantly.