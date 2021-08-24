Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin upset about Akshara Singh calling her ‘man stealer’, says ‘I am married’. Watch

Neha Bhasin, in a conversation with her Bigg Boss OTT co-contestant Zeeshan Khan, talked about Akshara Singh’s comments on her. She objected to being called a ‘man stealer’ and said that her equation with Pratik Sehajpal is purely platonic. She also lamented how no one stood up for her, including her former connection Millind Gaba.

On Monday, as Bigg Boss announced the breaking of all connections and said that the contestants are free to form new ones, Akshara wished to continue her existing connection with Pratik. However, he broke the heart given to him by her and chose Neha as his connection instead. Akshara then paired up with Millind.

While talking to Zeeshan, Neha said, “Somewhere again Akshara started blaming me and started calling me a ‘man stealer’. Excuse me? I am married, okay! Aur maine kabhi Pratik ke saath koi romantic inclination yahaan pe banayi nahi hai (I have not developed a romantic bond with Pratik). I have been very open about my friendship with him, I have been very open about my friendship with you also. I have joked about your body and all of that but have I ever come on to you? Have I ever come on to him?”

“But did anybody stand up for me today? Including Gaba, he was laughing,” Neha added. She claimed that when Millind was being talked about, she shut the conversation down with a reminder that ‘he is getting married once he goes out’, so people should not talk rubbish.

In a Bigg Boss OTT promo shared online by Voot, Akshara told Neha, “Jis tareeke se aap mere connection ke saath thi, main aapke connection ke saath waisi nahi thi. Jahaan jahaan laga aapko takleef hogi, wahaan wahaan Gaba se maine ek haath ki doori banakar rakhi (The way I behaved with your connection was not the way you behaved with mine. Whenever I thought that you might have a problem, I kept Gaba at arm’s length).” Neha disagreed and told Akshara to ‘let the cameras decide’.