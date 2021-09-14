Bigg Boss OTT: Pratik Sehajpal's sister advises him about Neha Bhasin, says 'everything has a limit'. Watch

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Pratik Sehajpal's sister Prerna Sehajpal visited him in the house and advised him on his connection with Neha Bhasin. In a new video clip released by Voot on Instagram, Pratik broke down on seeing Prerna enter the house.

After Bigg Boss released him from the ‘freeze’ position, Pratik Sehajpal ran towards Prerna and cried. He told her, "Mummy se milna tha yaar. Main letter bhi nahi padh paya tha yaar (I wanted to meet mother. I couldn't even read the letter)."

Prerna replied, "Tune strongly woh decision liye, mumma is proud of you (You took the decision strongly, mumma is proud of you). During the ladder task, Pratik tore the letter from family his and continued with the task.

Prerna told Pratik, "Tu aur Neha dost toh hai na? Thodi si thin line hoti hai har cheeze k beech mein (You and Neha are friends right? There is a thin line between some things)." Pratik replied, "There is only friendship yaar."

Prerna then responded, "Har cheeze ki ek limit hoti hai. Koi kisika dost nahi hai (Everything has a limit. No one is any body's friend)."

The relationship between Neha and Pratik has gone through fights as well as lighter moments. After her connection with Milind Gaba came to an end, Neha and Pratik made a new connection. Recently, Neha gave Pratik a massage and a few days later, also tore his vest during a fight.

Earlier, Neha had also thrown a shoe at Pratik after she came to know that he was pranking her about ending their connection and starting a new one with Divya Aggarwal.

In an interview with Spotboye, Neha's husband, composer Sameeruddin had said that he liked their connection. "Yes, I do! The constant squabbling, competing on who is cooler, better, smarter, the hugs, the fights, flirting, teasing and pranking each other just like a bunch of school kids, in fact even today when she meets her school buddies, she is exactly like this! On the other hand, they both can give each other candid perspective, calm each other down, point out when they may be wrong and can have a mature heart-to-heart talk. It almost feels like they know each other for long."

Also Read | Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin throws shoe at Pratik Sehajpal. Here’s what happened

Karan Johar hosts Bigg Boss OTT, a six-week digital spin-off of the main show which airs on Voot. The contestants include Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Neha Bhasin, Divya Aggarwal among others.