Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat wakes Shamita Shetty up with a kiss, says he ‘belongs to’ her. Watch

Shamita Shetty gave her ‘heart’ to her existing connection, Raqesh Bapat, on Monday’s episode of Bigg Boss OTT. He gave a heartfelt speech while accepting it and said that he feels a ‘sense of belonging’ with her.

Raqesh said that he has ‘always been loyal’ to the people he has been with. He admitted that he and Shamita fought about many things and had ‘problems’ from the very first day. He said that he spoke about it to Divya, who advised him to have a chat with Shamita, and they ended up sorting things out.

“Ek connection banna shuru hua humara. Aaj abhi iss level par pohocha hai connection humara ki ek maturity ke saath hum cheezon ko dekhte hai, ek understanding hai ek doosre ki taraf. Ek sense of belonging jise kehte hai woh shayad tumhare saath ho raha hai mera (A connection began to form between us. Now, it is at a level where we look at things with a certain maturity, and have an understanding with each other. I feel a sense of belonging with you),” he said.

Accepting her heart, Raqesh said, “Mujhe Shamita bohot apni lagti hai (Shamita feels like one of my own) and I think I belong to her and she belongs to me.” She blushed and thanked him. “I also want to punch you because you took so long,” she said. “Important decision, baby,” he said, as she ran to hug him.

Meanwhile, Raqesh also woke Shamita up with a kiss. While she lay in bed, he walked up to her and planted a kiss on her palm. Pictures and videos are being widely shared online by fan clubs.

While Shamita and Raqesh decided to stick with their connection, Pratik Sehajpal rejected Akshara Singh’s heart and formed a connection with Neha Bhasin. Akshara then gave her heart to Millind Gaba, who was ditched by Neha, forming a new connection with him.

Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar, is a six-week prequel to the televised version of the popular reality show. It is available for viewing on Voot.