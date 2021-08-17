Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Bigg Boss OTT: Ridhima Pandit loses her temper at Pratik Sehajpal, cries and accuses him of bullying. Watch
web series

Bigg Boss OTT: Ridhima Pandit loses her temper at Pratik Sehajpal, cries and accuses him of bullying. Watch

Ridhima Pandit lost her cool in the Bigg Boss OTT house and accused Pratik Sehajpal of bullying her. Other co-contestants including Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat tried to calm her down. Watch.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON AUG 17, 2021 10:41 AM IST
Ridhima Pandit in Bigg Boss OTT.

Singer Ridhima Pandit lost her temper and accused her Bigg Boss OTT co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal of bullying her. In a new video released by Voot on Instagram on Monday, Ridhima said he troubled her. Her other co-contestants including Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat and Divya Agarwal tried to calm her down.

In the Bigg Boss OTT panchayat task, the members in the house were asked to select the most 'kaamchor (lazy)' connection. BossMan Raqesh Bapat and BossLady Shamita Shetty, after listening to all the contestants, named Karan Nath and Ridhima Pandit. As the duo tried to explain themselves, Pratik Sehajpal interrupted them and passed remarks.

The discussion escalated and Ridhima started crying and screamed, "Main jab baat karti hun, har time yeh beech mein involve honge toh main kaise aapna paksh rakhungi iss poore show mein? Yeh pareshan kar raha hai mujhe bully kar raha hai. Aise nahi chalega (When I talk every time, he gets involved then how will I put across my point in the entire show? He's troubling and bullying me. This won't do)."

She also said, "Mera partner khud bolta hai ki Ridhima ne kaam kiya hai uske baad bhi mera naam lete ho. Jaan bujhke kyuki yeh masti mazak chal raha hai...Mujhe pareshaan kyun karta hai woh? Kya yaar. Kaun hota hai woh bolne wala ki 'dawai dun' (My partner himself says 'Ridhima has worked' even after that you take my name. This is intentional as it is being done for fun...Why does he trouble me? Who is he to ask me 'Should I give medicine?')."

According to a leading daily, Karan Nath slammed Pratik. "Enough is enough. Enough of you provoking unnecessarily. Don’t come in between let us speak. Enough of you bullying her," he said.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor says Taimur, Jeh make every day 'a little crazy, a little special, a little exhausting' for her

This is not the first time that Ridhima lost her cool at Pratik. A few days ago he accused her of not washing up after cooking and she had said in Hindi, “I will not do it because I'm not feeling well." When he told her that ‘this is not the way’, Ridhima shouted, “Who are you to question me? I am not well, it's like I'm talking to a wall. You enjoy poking people, I am not your servant, I will work when I want to.” She also told him that he has a ‘gandi (bad)’ mentality.

A spinoff of the main show, Bigg Boss OTT airs on Voot. Hosted by Karan Johar, the reality show will end before the new season of Bigg Boss returns with Salman Khan as the host.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ridhima pandit bigg boss shamita shetty actress shamita shetty neha bhasin raqesh bapat divya agarwal pratik sehajpal

Related Stories

tamil cinema

Tamil VJ-turned-actor Ananda Kannan dies at 48 due to cancer

PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 09:50 AM IST
bollywood

Not Sidharth Malhotra, Salman Khan wanted Aayush Sharma as Shershaah Vikram Batra, hoped it would be his debut film

PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 09:12 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Harsh Goenka’s post on WFH work-life balance gets netizen's nods of approval

He didn’t want a cat, this is what happened when a stray adopted him. Watch

Policeman pays auto driver’s fine who turned up with son’s piggy bank cash

Smriti Irani’s mask-related ‘Monday Mantra’ post wows people
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
India vs England
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ananda Kannan
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP