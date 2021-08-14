Bigg Boss OTT: Ridhima Pandit, Pratik Sehajpal's argument erupts, she says he has ‘gandi soch’. Watch

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Ridhima Pandit lost her cool at Pratik Sehajpal, who accused her of shirking responsibility. Ridhima retaliated by saying that she wasn't feeling well and that she would work only when she wants to.

A new promo video showed a glimpse of the heated argument, which began with Pratik Sehajpal, in his role as the captain, telling Ridhima Pandit that she didn't wash up after cooking. She said in Hindi, “I will not do it because I'm not feeling well."

When Pratik told her that ‘this is not the way’, she screamed, “Who are you to question me? I am not well, it's like I'm talking to a wall. You enjoy poking people, I am not your servant, I will work when I want to.” Ridhima also told Pratik that he has a ‘gandi (bad)’ mentality, and accused him of thinking too highly of himself just because he is the captain.

Previously, Ridhima was involved in an argument with Divya Agarwal, who lashed out at her during a task. Ridhima had emptied a bottle of antiseptic on Divya's head, which ended up entering her eyes. Ridhima immediately apologised and said that she didn't mean it. “It wasn't the intention, I poured it on your head, it shifted to the eye,” she said. But Divya wasn't having it. She pushed her arm away and splashed water on her face. She then walked around pouring buckets of water on everybody and asking, “Why did you put Dettol in my eyes?”

Also read: Bigg Boss OTT: KRK claims Shamita Shetty is 48, gets reminded even her older sister Shilpa Shetty is younger than that

Bigg Boss OTT is a spinoff of the main show, and it airs on Voot. It's hosted by Karan Johar and will conclude before the new season of Bigg Boss returns with Salman Khan as the host.