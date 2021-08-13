Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal lashes out after Ridhima Pandit pours Dettol in her eyes, watch

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Divya Agarwal was on the verge of hitting somebody after losing her cool because Ridhima Pandit poured antiseptic on her head, which entered her eyes. The contestants were engaged in a task on the reality show.

Divya Agarwal stood with her eyes closed when Ridhima Pandit emptied a bottle of Dettol on her head. Moments later, Divya realised that all was not well when it entered her eyes. She shouted, “What is this? What have you put on me?” When someone told her that it was Dettol, Divya lashed out, “Are you guys mad? Who did it?” +

Ridhima immediately apologised and said that she didn't mean it. “It wasn't the intention, I poured it on your head, it shifted to the eye,” she said. But Divya wasn't having it. She pushed her arm away and splashed water on her face. She then walked around pouring buckets of water on everybody and asking, “Why did you put Dettol in my eyes?”

The contestants began losing their patience with her, and told her to mind her manners. Shortly afterwards, Divya's boyfriend Varun Sood took to Instagram Stories and shared the following note: “So a lot of people on Twitter said Bigg Boss is a show that is made for the audience to see others in pain and that's what they enjoy. I'm horrified. I thought it's a show where different personalities come together and stay together. What is wrong with people?”

Also read: Bigg Boss OTT: Akshara Singh tells Shamita Shetty to keep her 'hi-fi' behaviour to herself

In an interview with Hindustan Times prior to her entry in Bigg Boss OTT, Divya had said that she wants to settle down with Varun soon. "We just have a very small dream – we want to settle down with a beautiful home. We just want to make that. We are working towards that goal. We are quite passionate about our dream and our work. I guess these things make us stronger and keep us going together,” she said.