Bigg Boss OTT: Ridhima Pandit opens up on if she ever dated Kushal Tandon, says men are 'intimidated' by her

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Ridhima Pandit has opened up about her falling-out with former Bigg Boss contestant Kushal Tandon, whom she was said to be dating. She said that she is currently single 'with a capital S' because men are intimidated by her.

In an interview, Ridhima Pandit said that she has been 'taken for granted' in the past, but that she is a very 'headstrong' person. "Only a strong man can handle a strong woman," she said.

Asked in an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan to say the first word that comes to her mind when she thinks of Kushal Tandon, she said, 'dear friend'. When he asked her if they were ever in a relationship, Ridhima said, "It's like, you know, I develop a relationship with everyone who I work with. He is one of those few people, we fell-out for a bit, but we are grown, mature adults, so we've sorted it out. He now remains a dear friend."

Ridhima said that Kushal 'got to know from somewhere' that she is doing Bigg Boss, and wished her well. "So yes, I think I do share a great relationship with him."

Kushal and Ridhima never admitted that they were dating, but when they reportedly unfollowed each other on social media in 2019, it fuelled speculation. "I have immense respect for him and he is a great friend. I wish him well for all his endeavours. As of now, I am focussing on my career and don’t want to be written about for anything else. How can a relationship be my identity? I have worked very hard to reach where I am today. I don’t seek publicity through others," she told a leading daily at the time. Kushal, meanwhile, wrote in an Instagram post, "An indispensable prerequisite for a breakup is an existing relationship. To the best of my knowledge, I have been single for over a couple of years."