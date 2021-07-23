Home / Entertainment / Tv / Kushal Tandon hit with 25 lakh setback after rains damage his restaurant, see pic
Kushal Tandon opened the restaurant in 2019.
Kushal Tandon hit with 25 lakh setback after rains damage his restaurant, see pic

  • Kushal Tandon has spoken about the damage that the Mumbai rains did to his restaurant, which he estimates, is around 20-25 lakh.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 09:03 AM IST

Actor Kushal Tandon's Mumbai restaurant suffered damage estimated to be around 20-25 lakh because of heavy rains on Thursday. Kushal took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures of the aftermath.

Kushal Tandon wrote in the caption of his post, "Thanku mumbai rains for doin this to @arbour28mumbai as if COVID was not enough, like Nike, jus do it, you did it too. On brighter side of the story, thankfully no watchman or guard got injured."

Kushal Tandon shared pictures of his restaurant, post the rains.
Asked to estimate the damages, he told a leading daily, "Difficult to say but somewhere in the vicinity of 20-25 lakh approximately." He said that he would try to fix the situation as soon as possible. "It was made with lots of love. I had called people from France to get a special cloth material to do it. It's a 6,000 sq feet place. So, of course, it won't be easy. But I am not going to wait. I'll get it rectified soonest," he said.

Kushal opened Arbour28 in 2019. The opening was attended by Sohail Khan, Sidharth Shukla, Karanvir Bohra, and others. Last year, he'd spoken about the economic impact that the coronavirus lockdown had had on the business.

He told Hindustan Times in an interview, "There are 40 people in my staff and I’ll continue to pay them. They also have to bring food to the table at their home. Many people are facing the repercussions, especially the daily wage workers. Many jobs have been lost. Looking at their situation, I feel my problems are just nothing."

