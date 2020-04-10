Kushal Tandon’s new restaurant feels the lockdown impact, but he says “No loss is bigger than the loss of life”

tv

It was a dream come true for actor Kushal Tandon, who after a year-long delay, managed to open his restaurant with much fanfare in Mumbai in February. However, fate had something else in store for him. Within a few days, all operations had to be put on hold due to the lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“My restaurant was picking up and people were coming till the last day before the lockdown. And suddenly this happened and we again faced the brunt. Earlier also, I had to face the standing cost of a year and had to pay my staff for doing nothing,” says the actor, who spent his “most isolated birthday ever” on March 28.

Despite all the losses he has incurred, the actor is making his ends meet and feels concerned about the daily wagers. “There are 40 people in my staff and I’ll continue to pay them. They also have to bring food to the table at their home. Many people are facing the repercussions, especially the daily wage workers. Many jobs have been lost. Looking at their situation, I feel my problems are just nothing,” says 35-year-old, who adds that three of his acting projects have come to a standstill.

Taking everything in a positive stride, the actor feels that the need of the hour is to stay safe and save lives. “I keep telling people that jaan hai toh jahaan hai. Jaan bachegi tab paise bhi kamaa lenge. No loss is bigger than the loss of life. We can recover from all the financial losses, lekin agar jaan he nahi rahegi toh we’ll not be able to do anything. It’s like a world war going on against coronavirus and we all need to fight it by staying at home,” Tandon signs off.

