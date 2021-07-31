Bigg Boss OTT’s first confirmed contestant is Neha Bhasin, says she is ‘not scared of anyone’. Watch promo

Singer Neha Bhasin has been revealed as the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss OTT, a six-week digital series hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar that will air on Voot ahead of the televised version of the show, Bigg Boss 15. On Friday night, Neha’s participation in the show was announced with a short promo.

The promo began with Neha Bhasin singing the viral hit song Bajre Da Sitta. “Ready ho jayiye Bigg Boss ke ghar mein meri awaaz sunne ke liye. Yeh awaaz gaati bhi hai, goonjti bhi hai lekin kisi se darti nahi hai (Get ready to hear my voice in the Bigg Boss house. This voice sings, reverberates but is not scared of anyone),” she said in the teaser.

Bigg Boss OTT will premiere on August 8 and promises ‘over the top drama’. According to reports, reality television star Divya Agarwal and television actor Ridhima Pandit have also been roped in for the show.

Earlier this month, Karan Johar was announced as the host of Bigg Boss OTT. “#BiggBossOTT hoga itna Over The Top that only someone ekdum Over the Top could have matched the vibe. The one and only #KaranJohar, joins #BBOTT as the host. Ab toh itna crazy, itna Over the top hoga ki aap soch bhi nahi sakte (It’s going to be more over the top than you can even imagine). #ItnaOTT @karanjohar @voot,” an Instagram post by Voot Select read. Salman Khan will continue to host Bigg Boss 15 on television.

Manisha Sharma, chief content officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18, told The Indian Express that Bigg Boss OTT has a special treat in store for the digital audience. “The new digital exclusive format will take the show’s fandom to its next level through active engagement with viewers being able to play a part in the show’s progress,” she said.