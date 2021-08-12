Bigg Boss OTT's Moose Jattana comes out as bisexual: 'More attracted to boys but would like to marry a girl'

If you are following Bigg Boss OTT, you are probably familiar with Moose Jattana. However, for those who aren't, Moose, formally known as Muskaan Jattana, is a social media influencer. She is now making headlines after she came out as bisexual on the reality show.

Moose Jattana opened up about her sexuality during a conversation with fellow Bigg Boss OTT contestant Pratik Sehajpal. During their chat, as shown on the live feed of the third episode, Pratik asked Moose about her sexuality.

According to India Today, she said, "I am more attracted to boys. On the spectrum, the connection with a girl is more important to me. When it comes to marriage, I would like to marry a girl if I develop a strong relationship with the person."

The 20-year-old boasts of 187k followers on Instagram. According to BollywoodLife, Moose is from Mohali, Chandigarh, and has studied in Melbourne, Australia. She is also said to be the youth ambassador of the Australian South Asian Centre.

Earlier this week, soon after Bigg Boss OTT began, Akshara Singh was in tears after Moose made 'hurtful' comments about her singing. “I was casually asking her (Moose) to look for Gaba (Millind) for dinner and she said, ‘Gabe mere g**nd me hai’. I felt bad. She is friendly with me but I didn’t like the tone. She also made a comment about my work saying ‘Ye jo tum Bhojpuri gaana waana gaati ho’ She spoke like this," Akshara said.

"It doesn’t feel good. She has no right to comment on my occupation. I earn my bread and butter because of the Bhojpuri industry. That’s my profession. You make me do anything with love I will do. But don’t talk like that," she added. Although Moose tried to clarify her stand, Akshara did not entertain it.

Also read: Neha Dhupia recalls battling Covid-19 during second pregnancy: 'Would sleep on the ground away from Mehr'

Other contestants on Bigg Boss OTT include Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Urfi Javed, Millind Gaba and Neha Bhasin, among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON