Neha Dhupia recalls battling Covid-19 during second pregnancy: 'Would sleep on the ground away from Mehr'

Actor Neha Dhupia has revealed that she was battling Covid-19 when she was already pregnant with her second child with husband Angad Bedi. Recalling the period, Neha said that she wore a mask the whole day and sleep on the ground away from her daughter, Mehr.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi announced that they are expecting their second child. They got married in May 2018 and welcomed their first child Mehr just a few months later.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Neha said, “I had a mild version of Covid. But I had a very large version of fear. Because just being isolated and being away from everyone and the thing is I got to know at a time when I was had isolated myself because I thought everyone at home has had it. So from my staff to my in-laws, my husband and I had Mehr with me so it was a very very tough time for us and you know 24 days being pregnant being isolated with your child and it was when Delhi was peaking at its cases."

She also added, “I had my mask on the whole day and I would sleep on the ground in a certain position staying away from Mehr because I am pregnant and I know there are certain ways of sleeping at that point but then she’ll be like, ‘But mama there is so much space on the bed, you sleep on the bed’ and I would try and tell her that there is a reason why I don’t even want to be close to her so we were working on too much caution and a lot of fear. But together we were very brave.”

Neha and Angad Bedi took to their respective Instagram handles on July 18 and announced that they are expecting their second child. They shared a family picture, in which Neha caressed her baby bump. Angad and Mehr are also featured in the photo. "New home production coming soon. Waheguru mehr kare," Angad had captioned the post. Neha wrote, "Took us 2 days to come with a caption. The best one we could think of was.. Thank you, God."

Recently on Instagram, she spoke about her 5 am cravings. She posted an Instagram story saying, "Oh hello there refrigerator!!!...5 am munches while the houses is asleep...call it late night or early breakfast...I call pregnancy."