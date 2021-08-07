Bigg Boss OTT's Neha Bhasin recalls being body-shamed, was told her video won't release: 'My stomach was circled on TV'

Singer Neha Bhasin recalled an incident when she was body-shamed and told in a meeting that her video won't release. In an interview, Neha said that she was called fat and her 'stomach was circled on the television'.

Neha Bhasin was recently revealed as the first contestant of Bigg Boss OTT. The show will air on Voot from August 8.

Speaking to Zoom TV on facing nasty comments, Neha said, "Of course, my stomach was circled on the television in a meeting and I was told that this video is not being released because I am fat. And this was when I was like 49 kg...When I left home, I was a very normal kid with no insecurities or issues, but that was just the beginning. There are a million instances and I can write a book on that."

She also added, "Today, I am a grown-up but there are 18-19 year-olds who come here, sapne leke aate hai ki sab acha hoga (they come with dreams that everything will turn out well). They should know good things will happen but bad things will happen too. I am not saying that the world is all bad but sometimes, you have to go through it all."

Neha Bhasin has many songs to her credit including Laung Gawacha, Dhunki, Jag Ghoomeya, Chashni reprise version, Heeriye and Swag Se Swagat. Her song Kuch Khaas Hai from Fashion (2008) became very popular.

In 2002, she won the Coke [V] Popstars competition and formed Viva, India's first all-girl band, along with four others. However, the band broke up in 2004. She also made her acting debut with the film Life Ki Toh Lag Gayi, starring alongside Kay Kay Menon and Ranvir Shorey.

Ahead of stepping inside the Bigg Boss OTT house, Neha in an interview with news agency ANI said, "I have understood that there is a huge fan following of Bigg Boss, it's a huge platform and everyone in the country connects to it... and all those who go to Bigg boss and come out, have had positive changes only in their lives. Therefore I too wish that my career, which by the grace of God is already good, gets even better."