Bigg Boss OTT's Urfi Javed says Javed Akhtar was 'never associated' with her: 'All this is just done to troll him'

Evicted Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed has clarified that lyricist-screenwriter Javed Akhtar was 'never associated' with her in any way. Her statement comes days after actor Shabana Azmi reacted to online speculation that Urfi is the granddaughter of Javed.

The rumours started after Urfi Javed was spotted recently at the Mumbai airport, after her exit from the Bigg Boss OTT house, wearing a ripped denim cropped shirt over a bralette and jeans. She was criticised for her outfit.

Speaking to a leading daily, Urfi said, "People have cooked up stories just because my entire name is Urfi Javed. But he was never associated with me in any way. All this is just done to troll him and put his name down by associating my outfit controversy with him. But how is that even relevant? Even if his own granddaughter wears anything of her choice, what's wrong with that? Why is he being held responsible for that?"

Earlier this week, Shabana Azmi on Twitter had shared a news article on Urfi and also a video that claimed she was Javed's granddaughter. Shabana had clarified in her tweet, "Urfi Javed is not related to us in any way." In another tweet, she had said, "She is not related to us in any way. Stop spreading lies!"

Earlier responding to the rumours, Urfi had told The Quint, “It’s really funny that people are connecting me with Javed (Akhtar) because of my last name."

Urfi Javed became the first contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss OTT. At the airport, the paparazzi had asked her about the possibility of returning to the show. She had responded, “Nahi, nahi, nahi, maine dekh liye itne episodes, humare bas ki baat nahi hai itna game khel paana, hum samajh chuke hai. Main seedhi-saadhi hoon yaar (No, no, I have watched many episodes, and I have understood that I cannot play so many games. I am a very simple girl).”

She was also asked about her former 'connection' in the show, Zeeshan Khan. She had said, “Mera koi competitor nahi tha woh, uski aukat nahi hai mera competition banne ki (He was not competition for me, he is not worthy of it).”

Earlier, Urfi slammed Zeeshan and accused him of betraying her trust. After Zeeshan ditched her and chose Divya Agarwal as his connection, Urfi got nominated.