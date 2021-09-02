Bigg Boss OTT: Urfi Javed says Zeeshan Khan ‘not worthy’ of being her competitor, rules out return to show

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bigg Boss OTT: Urfi Javed said that her former connection Zeeshan Khan is ‘not worthy’ of being her competition. She also ruled out the possibility of returning to the show.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON SEP 02, 2021 08:11 AM IST
Urfi Javed was evicted from Bigg Boss OTT after Zeeshan Khan ditched her as his connection and chose Divya Agarwal.

Urfi Javed, the first contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss OTT, has ruled out the possibility of returning to the show. She also talked about her former connection, Zeeshan Khan, and said that he was not worthy of being her competitor.

On Wednesday, Urfi was spotted at the Mumbai airport and chatted with the paparazzi stationed outside. She was asked about Bigg Boss OTT and Zeeshan, because of whom she is out of the show. After Zeeshan switched to Divya Agarwal in the first week, Urfi was evicted, as she no longer had a connection.

A photographer asked Urfi about her ‘competition’, Zeeshan, being out of Bigg Boss OTT. “Mera koi competitor nahi tha woh, uski aukat nahi hai mera competition banne ki (He was not competition for me, he is not worthy of it),” she said.

When asked about the possibility of returning to Bigg Boss OTT, Urfi said that she is not cut out for it. “Nahi, nahi, nahi, maine dekh liye itne episodes, humare bas ki baat nahi hai itna game khel paana, hum samajh chuke hai. Main seedhi-saadhi hoon yaar (No, no, I have watched many episodes, and I have understood that I cannot play so many games. I am a very simple girl),” she said.

Urfi has made her dislike for Zeeshan clear in the interviews that she has given since her Bigg Boss OTT eviction. He was asked to leave the Bigg Boss house last week after he got into a violent fight with Pratik Sehajpal.

Also read | Cinderella director Kay Cannon on flash mob flak: 'Don't know if I'd compare it to the Imagine video'

Later, in an Instagram post, Zeeshan wrote, “A winner is defined as someone who triumphs, and truly I feel that I have won. What is a trophy, but a material object. What I have come out with is winning so much love and that truly makes me feel immensely happy and blessed. I’ve had an army outside, shielding me, fighting for me and let me tell you that I’ve been numb the last few days just thinking how lucky am I to have had so many of you by my side!” He also urged his supporters to ‘discard all the negativity and move on’.

