Bigg Boss OTT: Varun Sood confronts Shamita Shetty for saying he’ll never marry Divya Agarwal, watch

Varun Sood came to meet his girlfriend Divya Agarwal on Bigg Boss OTT earlier this week. During his appearance on the show, he confronted Shamita Shetty over her remarks about their relationship.

Taunting Shamita, Varun counted himself as a contestant and asked, “Mere baare mein itni baatein ho rahi hai, hai na (I am being talked about a lot, right)?” As she said that she has never talked about him, he reminded her about her conversation with Raqesh Bapat the previous day.

“Aapko lagta hai ki shaadi nahi hogi ya phir (You think we won’t get married or) we won’t end up together,” Varun said. “I would just tell you one thing, that you don’t know me, I don’t know you. You have never met me, so don’t make a judgement like that. That’s all I want to tell you. Rest, you are very strong as a player, you keep your opinions properly.”

Varun said that all contestants talk rubbish about each other. However, he added that there was no need to involve him in the conversation. “Game ke daayre mein reh ke bakwaas karo, mere pe na aao, utna hi kehna hai mujhe (Say whatever rubbish you want to in the context of the game, do not bring me up, that is all I want to say),” he said.

Varun and Divya fell in love during the MTV reality show Ace of Space and are currently in a live-in relationship. In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, he had said that they are not planning to get married anytime soon.

“We have so much to work now. We both are together, we both are very happy and we’ll take that next step when we have to take the next step. We don’t want to do it under the pressure of all the fans telling us, ‘Why aren’t you getting married? Itna time ho gaya (It has been so long)’,” he said.