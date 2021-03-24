Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare 2 trailer: Zakir Khan's Ronny joins politics but lands in trouble

Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare season 2 trailer is out and brings back stand-up comedian Zakir Khan as the lead protagonist Ronny bhaiya. The second season chronicles Ronny's journey as he tries to make his way into politics.

The trailer hints at Ronny stepping into politics, a new rivalry and a love triangle. How he handles the resulting situation with his wit and sense of humour makes for the storyline of the upcoming season. However, the trailer also moves a bit away from the comedy factor to show some serious political games in progress as Ronny is shown his place in front of a young, suave politician.

The show summary reads, "Ronny's lie of working for his 'Chacha', the MLA has come true. He now sets his sights on fighting the Parshad (Councilor) Election. However, when Chachaji makes it clear that the ticket will stay with the present Parshad, Ronny spins a new lie. But a formidable new rival threatens his dreams."

The first season introduced 'Sakht Launda' Zakir's character Ronny as the nephew of the local MLA (Vidhayak), who likes to think of himself as a youth leader, but in reality, he is a jobless, 26-year-old. It had ended with the truth being revealed and Ronny coming face to face with the MLA.

The second season will take Ronny’s journey ahead as he starts working with the Vidhayak to try his luck in politics but finds himself in deep trouble. This time, Ronny has his eyes set on a bigger career goal but finds himself stuck in complicated situations.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut reacts to Ram Gopal Varma's praise: 'You don't take anything

Produced by OML and directed by Shashant Shah, the show has been created by Zakir Khan. It also stars Zakir Hussain, Sunny Hinduja, Kumar Varun, Vyom Sharma, Alka Amin, Abhimanyu Singh, Venus Singh and Onima Kashyap in pivotal roles. The show will start streaming from March 26 on Amazon Prime Video.