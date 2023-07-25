Choona trailer: Jimmy Sheirgill is politician-astrologer, has Tom Cruise-style heist being planned against him

The trailer for Jimmy Sheirgill's new web series Choona is out and looks fun. He plays a politician with a command over astrology, and has a gang of commoners planning a heist to nab his ₹800 crore. Will they be able to do it, remains to be seen. Also read: Aashim Gulati on playing Naseeruddin Shah's son in Taj: 'My acting school came to me by himself'

What the Choona trailer is all about

Jimmy Sheirgill in a still from Choona trailer.

The two-and-a-half-minute-long trailer opens with an introduction of Jimmy Sheirgill as an aspiring chief minister Shukla, who claims that he has all his planets under control. Enter Aashim Gulati of Taj fame, who is told to immolate himself, when he tells Jimmy with confidence, “Aapke liye to jaan bhi de sakte hain (I can lay down my life for you).”

On the other hand, a group of people decide to give him ‘emotional pain’ and plan to grab his ₹300 crore in order to take their revenge from him. Shukla sits at the RTO office, and it looks difficult to carry out the robbery due to his security arrangement. At one point, actor Vikram Kochhar of Sacred Games fame is told to come out of the window via a zip line and he responds, “Ae bhai main Tom Cruise nahi hu (I am not Tom Cruise).”

Glimpses of Chandan Roy, Namit Das, Gyanendra Tripathi, Atul Srivastava, Monika Panwar, Niharika Lyra Dutt are also seen in the trailer.

Jimmy Sheirgill on Choona

Talking about the show, Jimmy Shergill said, “It is extremely exciting to be a part of the show that has been directed by a brilliant director, Pushpendra Nath Misra, has an amazing ensemble cast, and will be streaming on Netflix. The show has a high-spirited narrative and is extremely rich in culture which makes it a perfect watch. As a character, Shukla is quite smart and savvy. He’s unpredictable and one can never know how he will react in a situation. It’s not so easy to con Shukla, especially on his own turf. Does Shukla really get conned? Wait and watch!”

Choona director talks about show

Director Pushpendra Nath Misra said, "Choona is grand and unique; a world that is quintessentially Indian because of elements like astrology and jugaad. It is a complete package of action, drama, romance, thrills, and comedy meant to thoroughly entertain the audience. Choona champions the power of the common man.

Calling it a binge watch, he further added, “With more than 100 days of shoot and tons of VFX, Choona has been a labour of love that Netflix has valued and supported. The cast have been a dream to work with. The actors played off of each other's performances and put in immense efforts to fit into the world of Choona perfectly. Choona is a binge worthy show; an eight-course meal that once tasted, has to be consumed in one sitting.”

