Panchayat’s Chandan Roy says he had a blueprint for becoming an actor: 'Things just fell in place’

Chandan Roy may not be that famous by name but we are definitely familiar with his face. The actor from Bihar plays Jeetendra Sharma’s assistant Vikas in the hit web series, Panchayat, and was recently seen as a broker in TVF Pitchers season 2. He is currently gearing up for the release of Srijit Mukerji’s web series, Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke, in which he plays a hacker. Though a newcomer in the industry, Chandan has atleast 8-9 projects lined up for release this year, including some in which he plays the lead. And he claims everything has happened as per the blueprint prepared by him since he was a child. Also read: Srijit Mukherji says he has rejected 10-12 remakes in 2 years: ‘It is someone else’s intellectual property'

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Chandan opened up about his new show, his well-planned journey from Bihar to Delhi to Patna and how those looking to make it big in Mumbai should also have a blueprint before taking the plunge. Excerpts:

Tell us about your role in the Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke. We hardly see you in the trailer.

That’s why we are talking about it now. My character is a hacker who does hacking to save the country from enemies. He is a small-town guy. The makers wanted someone who looks real and doesn’t ‘look like a hacker’. He looks simple but does some serious work, leaving people wondering.

Did you have any idea Panchayat would turn out to be such a massive success?

I just went with the wave. All I remember is when I woke up after its release, I realised this new Chandan was different from the old one. That was a very beautiful morning.

How difficult or fulfilling was your journey from Manhar to Mumbai.

I struggled a lot. When people play a gamble, they bet their money, I bet my entire life. I was pursuing Bachelors of Mass Communication at a Patna college and went to IIMC, Delhi for a course in radio and television to get a decent job and be able to earn the money I needed to become an actor in Mumbai. Everything was planned and things fell in place just like the blueprint I had made. When I was hired, they said, ‘you should either become an actor or a politician, don’t become a journalist.’ I told them that I will become one only if I get the job.

I was confident I would do it. I had the elements with which I could do acting as a career and also run my house. I have not done anything other than my plan. I never had a plan B. If I had said at home that I want to go and become an actor, they would have possibly slapped me. My friends had said come to Mumbai with atleast 3-4 months of expenses, if you have it in you, you will get some work here or there. I didn’t have any useless expenses. Bade itminan se safar kat gya (the journey was wonderful), I used to roam around for auditions, worked hard and got results.

It has been just 2 years since you started out in the industry.

What a nice question. I am loving it. I was acting since I was a child. I used to act during programmes on Chhath Puja, in school and did theatre in college in Patna and then in Delhi. When I finally moved to Mumbai, I used to do small roles in TV, of around 2-4 days of work. I got my big break in Panchayat and came into limelight in 2020. Its not just two years but a very long journey. With blessings of the almighty and my family, things went on falling in place one after another, exactly the way I had planned.

When I see other youngsters around me, I get very scared that they have bet their lives without thinking about the lives attached to them. When I had come, I didn’t use to think like that. Itna halke mein mat lo (don’t take it so lightly). Youngsters should think properly before coming to Mumbai. Ek fitoor rahta hai ki star banna hai, kyu banna hai yar (they are crazy about becoming a star, why do you want to become one)? We all are heroes of our own lives. Do it only if you have it in you and love acting, the nation needs your talent. But if you are coming only for glamour and stardom, please don’t do it.

What is your family’s reaction to your choice of career?

I am lucky that my family didn’t help me financially but also never bothered me mentally or emotionally. They do mention sometimes how a boy has become a loco pilot, has got a government quarter, and you are earning just 3-4000 per month. Now when people come to meet at home, my mother is content that atleast he is self-sufficient. They don’t care about fame.

You have 4 films and 4-5 shows lined up this year. Are you bagging whatever is coming your way?

I do choose, I didn’t want to do just anything that comes my way. Some projects I have done for money, some I have done because they are very interesting roles. I would like to do something with a big banner, noted director, where I can learn something or if its challenging. I have said no to many projects recently. Director Pushpendra Nath Misra has given me a big break in Choona and Mr Saxena. Then there is Lakhot in which my character is very different. I also have Rohan Sippy’s 13-episode sitcom in which I, Kunal Roy Kapur and Taaha Shah are in the lead.