Chris Rock calls Meghan Markle 'dumb', royal family ‘OGs of racism' in new show

Chris Rock took a dig at the royal family and the claims made by Meghan Markle on racism in his new Netflix special, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage. The comedian roasted the royal family and called them the "OGs of racism" and how Meghan Markle was "acting all dumb" when she appeared on Oprah's chat show. (Also read: Chris Rock on Will Smith's Oscars slap in Netflix special: ‘I’m not a victim baby, you will never see me on Oprah...')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chris roasted the royal family along with Meghan Markle and said: "Sometimes it's just some in-law s---, because she's complaining, I'm like, 'What the f--- is she talking about? 'They're so racist, they wanted to know how brown the baby was going to be...' I'm like, 'That's not racist,' cause' even Black people want to know how brown the baby gon' be. S---. We check behind them ears... Black girl trying to be accepted by her white in-laws. Oh, it's hard. It's so hard, it's very hard — but it ain't as hard as a white girl trying to be accepted by her Black in-laws. Now, that s*** is really hard. If you are Black, and you wanna be accepted by your white in-laws, then you need to marry a Kardashian because they accept everybody. Kris Jenner is like the Statue of Liberty."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chris Rock was referring to the claims that were made by Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry two years ago when they went public with their accusations against the royal family on Oprah Winfrey’s chat show. In the show, the couple also made some shocking claims that the royal family reportedly wanted to know “how dark” their baby would be or their difference of opinion in the way of life. Meghan also said that she didn’t know anything about the royal family before marrying into the family. Chris Rock labelled the family as racist in his new special, and said that Meghan was "acting all dumb like she didn't know nothing. Going on Oprah, 'I didn't know, I had no idea how racist they were.' It's the royal family! You didn't Google those motherf-----s? What the f--- is she talking about, she didn't know? The f---? It's the royal family, they're the original racists. They invented colonialism. They're the OGs of racism. They're the Sugarhill Gang of racism. Like, 'a hip, hop, the hippie, the hippie to the hip hip hop-a don't stop — the racism.'"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prince Harry and Meghan tied the knot on May 19, 2018, and have two children -- Archie and Lilibet. In January 2020, the couple stepped down as working royals and later settled in California, US. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, on December 8 and then Prince Harry released his memoir Spare on January 10, 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON