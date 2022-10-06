Citadel's Indian spinoff with 'big star' will show Priyanka Chopra's character's origins

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke spoke about Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming web series Citadel in a recent interview. She hinted at how the international series and its satellite shows set in India, Italy, and Mexico will flesh out the Citadel universe complete with continuity of characters and storylines. Also read: Priyanka Chopra's Citadel set to be 2nd most expensive show due to cost overruns, reshoots due to creative differences

In the interview, Jennifer was asked how apart from big global hits with The Lord of the Rings, The Boys and Jack Ryan, Amazon Studios was investing in local-language production of content aimed for specific regions outside the US. Responding to the question, Jennifer teased that Citadel intends to not only build its own universe, but will also be serving as the flagship show that generates spinoffs featuring various international agents carrying out missions in their different countries.

“Local language and regional series are very important to us. We’re investing hugely in Citadel from the Russo Brothers. It’s a big global [spy thriller]. I’ve seen the first three episodes. The whole idea behind that show is global storytelling with standalone local series that feed into the storylines and fill in details about specific characters. So there’s a show set in India featuring a big star and showrunners there who are working under the umbrella of Citadel that will fill in the details of Priyanka Chopra’s character. And in Italy, we’re doing the same, and there’s another in Mexico. We had an international Citadel summit [at Amazon Studios headquarters in Culver City] where we showed the some of the footage from Joe and Anthony [Russo]. So, we’re experimenting with stuff like that,” Jennifer Salke told Variety.

The Russo brothers’ international spy series Citadel is backed by Amazon Studios. The seven-episode series features Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, who is known for Game of Thrones, alongside Hollywood actor Stanley Tucci. Citadel has been in the works for several years, but the series' release date has yet to be announced.

Earlier in June, Priyanka had shared the news of her wrapping up the shoot of her upcoming series. She took to Instagram Reels, and shared a clip where she could be seen driving around with her pet dog, among other memorable moments from the Citadel sets. She had written in her caption, “And it’s finally a wrap! Thank you to everyone who made this mammoth task possible and fun. Thanks Atlanta. See you next time.”

