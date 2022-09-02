Priyanka Chopra's Citadel set to be 2nd most expensive show due to cost overruns, reshoots due to creative differences

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden-starrer Citadel is set to be the second most expensive show ever produced, after The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Produced by the Russo Brothers and Patrick Moran, the Amazon series has reportedly overrun its already massive budget and may finally cost much above $200 million. Also read: Priyanka Chopra says she's finally doing roles she wants to after 10 years in Hollywood: 'I'm still new'

The seven-episode show is a spy thriller and aims to have spinoffs in future, with the spy characters having their own adventures in their native countries, India, Italy and Mexico.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, multiple sources have claimed that differences in vision led to the exit of half the creative team and forced the show into a round of expensive reshoots. The sources have said that the web series that was already costing at least $160 million net has an additional cost of $75 million attached to it, which would make it the second-most expensive show ever made.

The report further quotes sources which said that Amazon had reservations about early footage, with the Russo Brothers, who were busier with their other project, The Gray Man, and made a late entry. This led to “creative differences” and two competing cuts, one pushed by the Russos, the other by Appelbaum and Nemec. Soon there were two sides – Joe Russo and Appelbaum, who was the series showrunner. Appelbaum, along with Brian Kirk, who directed five out of seven episodes and line producer Sarah Bradshaw made an exit leading to expensive reshoots.

Priyanka was filming throughout 2021 and even earlier this year before finally wrapping up the shoot. She had shared regular updates from the sets, along with her look - injuries on her face and body. Citadel marks Priyanka's debut OTT project. She made it big on the global platform with her hit TV series, Quantico.

