Code M trailer: Jennifer Winget is back as an army officer, has a new mission to complete. Watch

Jennifer Winget and Tanuj Virwani are back with the second season of the web series, Code M. The show will also have lyricist-singer-actor Swanand Kirkire in a powerful role. The just launched one-and-a-half minute trailer which is short but crisp with a lot of action, drama and a rap song playing in the background. Also read: Code M review: Jennifer Winget, Rajat Kapoor offer a crackling thriller

The show once again follows Major Monica Mehra as she takes the investigation of a case related to assassination of officers from the Indian Army. As Jennifer's Monica fails to reach a conclusion during the probe, she discovers that the key to all mysteries lies in her past. There is also a hint of a romantic angle between her and Tanuj's character.

Talking about reviving her character in Code M season 2, Jennifer Winget said, “Code M was my OTT debut in 2020 and the first season was received so well, that there were no two ways about returning for a sequel. With the dearth and variety of content across platforms, there are also not too many shows where actresses get to play the hero. And to top it all, Code M revolves around the Indian army. So, I am beyond thrilled that I get to play the brave and badass Major Monica Mehra once again."

Further opening up about the plot, she added, "The upcoming season delves into Monica’s journey after she separates from her husband. Entrusted with the responsibility of the Kargil Diwas event, Monica must chase after an assassin. During her quest to apprehend the culprit, a series of events unfold, which forms the core of the plot.”

Tanuj is new to the cast and shared more about his role and what he learnt from the show. He said, "It was exhilarating to be a part of the second edition of Code M, where I essay the role of Angad Sandhu, a retired army officer. This character is sensitive and powerful, with its own nuances, which makes it really fulfilling for me as an actor. I got the closest glimpse of the army life, the dynamics of their relationships, their families, the sacrifices, the bravery so much more. Above all their warrior heart. I consider this as one of the best experiences of my career.”

Directed by Akshay Chaubey, with story and screenplay by Anirududha Guha, the 8-episode series will stream on Voot Select from June 9 onwards.

