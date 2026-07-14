The latest episode of HBO's House of The Dragon season 3 has sparked a buzz. As shown in the newly aired episode 4, King Aegon II, Targaryen and Larys come across Sunfyre’s badly scarred and still body at the old Rook’s Rest battlefield.

Could Sunfyre still be alive? 3 theories about Aegon II's dragon after bombshell House of the Dragon episode (reddit)

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While casual viewers are mourning the golden beast, and characters like Daemon Targaryen have called him "long dead and decaying," the original George R.R. Martin books suggest Sunfyre isn’t actually dead.

For viewers who are paying close attention to the story, here’s a look at the three theories that suggest Sunfyre is still alive and why his survival is essential for what happens next in the series.

Three theories that suggest Sunfyre is still alive

Aegon believes that the connection is still intact

As explored by Winter is Coming, dragons and their riders share an inseparable, mystical bond. In the episode, Aegon goes up to the still dragon and speaks heartfelt words in High Valyrian. While Larys Strong thinks he’s crazy, Aegon argues that he can still feel a pulse and a heartbeat.

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{{^usCountry}} In Westeros lore, a dragon’s death also harms its rider emotionally. Since Aegon can still sense a small sign of life, his feelings are the strongest proof that Sunfyre is just resting in a deep healing coma. 2. The difference between Sunfyre and Meleys {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Westeros lore, a dragon’s death also harms its rider emotionally. Since Aegon can still sense a small sign of life, his feelings are the strongest proof that Sunfyre is just resting in a deep healing coma. 2. The difference between Sunfyre and Meleys {{/usCountry}}

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The showrunners use Aegon’s visit to Rook’s Rest strategically, to show how a dead dragon looks different from a living one. When Aegon sees the remains of Princess Rhaenys' dragon, Meleys, she’s clearly rotting, headless, and completely decayed.

In contrast, Sunfyre’s golden body stays whole. Before Larys makes Aegon run from Team Black’s scouts, the king even picks off one golden scale to keep as a keepsake. That scale acts as a real symbol of hope, keeping their physical connection intact while they are apart.

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Also read : House of the Dragon season 3 episode 1 ending explained: Battle of the Gullet, tragic death & Isle of Faces mystery

3. Aegon’s final revenge requires Sunfyre to come back

The final fate for Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen is already set in Westerosi history. In Fire and Blood, she eventually leaves King’s Landing and goes to Dragonstone, where she is captured by Aegon II, who has secretly rejoined with a partially healed Sunfyre.

As detailed by TheWrap , Sunfyre is the dragon that would kill Rhaenyra, burning her alive and then eating her in six bites. If Sunfyre were killed at Rook's Rest, the ending of the Targaryen civil war would not make sense.

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Even though Larys makes Aegon leave for his own safety, the king believes a big reunion is coming. Fans who read the books can be confident that Aegon and his golden dragon will fly together again.

– By Tusharika Tripathi