House of the Dragon season 3 episode 3 ending explained: Rhaenyra's reign crumbles after Prince Daeron, Tumbleton twist

Back at the Red Keep, Rhaenyra learns that winning the throne is much easier than ruling from it. Tyland Lannister (Jefferson Hall) has emptied the royal treasury before fleeing, leaving the Crown nearly bankrupt as King's Landing struggles with hunger. Every meeting brings a fresh crisis, from managing the Small Council to dealing with the growing unrest among the smallfolk.

The episode begins in the Reach, where Daemon Targaryen ( Matt Smith ) meets Lord Ormund Hightower (James Norton). Facing three dragons, Caraxes, Vermithor, and Silverwing ridden by Hugh Hammer (Kieran Bew) and Ulf White (Tom Bennett), respectively, Ormund agrees to bend the knee to Rhaenyra. Dameon also demands to take King Viserys and Alicent Hightower's youngest son, Prince Daeron Targaryen, with him, which he eventually does.

House of the Dragon season 3 episode 3 proves that winning the Iron Throne is one thing and ruling from it is another. Instead of grand battles and dragonfire, this week's episode follows Rhaenyra Targaryen ( Emma D'Arcy ) through three tense days in King's Landing as she struggles with a bankrupt kingdom, growing political pressure and one difficult choice after another.

Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) suggests declaring her older son, King Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) dead. Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) also asks Rhaenyra to legitimise Addam of Hull (Clinton Liberty) and Alyn of Hull (Abubakar Salim). The High Septon refuses to acknowlege her as the queen because Aegon's body has never been recovered. Each setback chips away at her authority just days into her reign.

At the same time, Daemon is already thinking beyond the war. In a lengthy conversation in High Valyrian, he argues that their dragons should be used to build an empire, not just secure the Iron Throne. Before leaving for the Vale, he reminds Rhaenyra that the boy they believe is Daeron will eventually have to die.

House of the Dragon season 3 episode 3 ending explained Hoping to show mercy, Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) decides against executing him and instead plans to send him to the Wall. Before that can happen, she allows Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) one last meeting with her son.

That's when the truth comes out. The biggest twist of the episode reveals that the boy Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) brought back from the Reach isn't Prince Daeron Targaryen (Charlie Gordon) after all. The frightened boy admits he isn't the real Daeron (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth). He's an ordinary decoy child forced to bleach his hair and pretend to be the prince, while the real Daeron remained safely with Lord Ormund Hightower's (James Norton) army. While Team Black celebrated capturing a key Green prince, the real Daeron escaped with his dragon, Tessarion.

The next blow lands almost immediately. A dragonkeeper arrives in King's Landing with news that Ormund has seized Tumbleton. The town has fallen, and innocent people, including Hugh the Hammer's (Kieran Bew) wife, are now trapped inside. Rhaenyra's first instinct is to respond with dragonfire. But burning Tumbleton would also mean killing the very people she is trying to protect. Once again, she's forced to choose between winning the war and holding on to her principles.