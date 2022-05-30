Crash Landing On You stars Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin aren't expecting a baby, agency clarifies

K-drama Crash Landing On You stars Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin, who got married earlier this year, are not expecting a baby. Son Ye Jin's agency MS Team Entertainment denied the rumours of pregnancy and told fans that they would be officially informed when the actor has some good news. Also Read | Crash Landing on You's Hyun Bin to join 'Madame Tussauds family', fan says: 'Hope the dimples are as good as real thing'

The rumours started after Son Ye Jin shared pictures of herself in a flowy white dress on her Instagram on Sunday, May 29. The pictures showed her hanging out in the park with her dog. The dress created a bump that fans speculated to be a baby bump, and started congratulating the actor in the comments section.

MSTeam Entertainment released a statement later in the day to shut down the rumours, and stated, "[The pregnancy rumours] are absolutely not true. If there is good news, we will be the first to officially inform you."

Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin tied the knot in a private ceremony attended by their family and friends on March 31. The wedding, also attended by actors Ha Ji-won, Hwang Jung-min, Han Jae-Seok, and Gong Yoo, took place at the Grand Walkerhill Seoul in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul.

After the wedding, the couple went to Los Angeles for a two-week honeymoon. They returned to Seoul last month and were spotted by the paparazzi at the airport in Seoul. Son and Hyun, affectionately called BinJin by their fans, held each other close as they posed for pictures.

Son and Hun have co-starred in the 2018 action thriller film The Negotiation and the 2019 drama Crash Landing on You, which became a global hit after it was released on Netflix. They confirmed their relationship on January 1, 2021, after several months of speculations regarding it.

