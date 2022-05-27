Crash Landing on You's Hyun Bin to join 'Madame Tussauds family', fan says: 'Hope the dimples are as good as real thing'

Actor Hyun Bin, known for his role as Captain Ri Jeong-hyeok in Crash Landing on You, is all set to get a wax figure at Madame Tussauds. In a video shared by Madame Tussauds Singapore on their Youtube channel, the actor said, “Hello everyone I'm Hyun Bin. I'm very honoured to join the Madama Tussauds family and my wax figure will be touring around in Asia.” (Also Read | Crash Landing On You stars Son Ye Jin, Hyun Bin return home from LA honeymoon; fans welcome 'favourite couple')

He also added, “Wonder what will my pose be and where will be the first launch location? Follow Madame Tussauds SNS channels to be the first to know! In the meanwhile, stay safe everyone." The channel shared that the statue will tour around Singapore, Bangkok and Hong Kong.

VAST Entertainment, the actor's agency, shared a picture of the actor on their Instagram account. In the picture, Hyun Bin is seen holding an eyeball to be used for his statue. He smiled as he held it in front of him.

Sharing the picture, VAST Entertainment captioned the post, "NEW. Actor Hyun Bin has joined the world-famous wax museum 'Madame Tussauds' family. #Hyunbin #HYUNBIN #MadameTussauds."

Taking to the comments section, fans congratulated the actor and showered him with love. A fan said, "Yes! Hope the dimples are as good as the real thing." Another person commented, "Congratulations Hyun Bin! You deserve it!" "Congratulations, so proud of you, way to go, eagerly waiting for the pose," said another person.

"Can't wait to see it though," said an Instagram user. "Congratulations! There will be a long queue for photographs!" said a fan. "Wow, congrats! You are now a legend," wrote another fan.

This comes a few months after Hyun Bin tied the knot in a private ceremony with Son Ye-jin in Seoul. VAST Entertainment had said in a statement on Instagram, "Today, actor Hyun Bin and actor Son Ye Jin are getting married and taking the first step as a married couple." After confirming their relationship in January 2021, they announced the news of their wedding on February 10 through social media.

