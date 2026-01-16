Daldal teaser: Bhumi Pednekar's twisted, gory thriller is not for the faint-hearted; viewers find it 'disturbing'

Daldal teaser opens with a warning: ‘Viewer discretion advised’, and rightly so, because what follows is a montage of blood, gore, and torture of the most sadistic kind. The 60-second teaser has no lines, but shows us Bhumi as a police officer, hunting a killer who not only murders his victims, but brutally disfigures their corpses by violently placing objects in their mouths. More montage of blood, gore, and a burning, dying person follows, before showing Bhumi reflecting on a past trauma, as she pictures herself in a school uniform. The teaser ends with a shot of her looking into the camera.

The teaser of Prime Video ’s upcoming crime thriller, Daldal, was released on Friday morning. The show features Bhumi Pednekar as a cop on the hunt for a deranged killer, and if the teaser is any indication, it may just be the darkest and most violent Indian show in years. Viewers who watched the teaser are already calling it ‘disturbing’.

What is Daldal about According to the show’s logline, it is ‘set against the backdrop of Mumbai, and follows Rita Ferreira, Mumbai Crime Branch’s newly appointed DCP (Bhumi), as she finds herself facing a cold-blooded killer in a high-stakes game of survival.’ Alongside Bhumi, the series also stars Samara Tijori and Aditya Rawal in lead roles. The teaser has received several comments from viewers, with many calling it ‘disturbing’. Others have compared it to Paatal Lok and even True Detective.

“Crime thrillers make for a compelling watch as they allow us to combine edge-of-your-seat suspense with deep, character-driven storytelling. With Daldal, however, our aim is to push the envelope further with a genre-defying narrative," said Nikhil Madhok, director & head of Originals, Prime Video India. "Daldal isn't your typical psychological crime thriller. It goes beyond the conventional whodunnit to ask 'why' – weaving together themes of trauma, vulnerability, and resilience into its very fabric.”