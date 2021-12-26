Decoupled creator Manu Joseph says his ‘asparagus-eating’ friends are privately praising the show

Netflix's Decoupled has turned out to be quite the divisive show among viewers and critics. Starring R Madhavan in the lead with Surveen Chawla, the show is a comedy-satire, revolving around a married couple who decided to split but still stays together for the sake of their daughter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The show received mixed response from critics with many calling out lead Arya Iyer for his toxicity while others praising his devil-may-care attitude. Now, the show's creator-writer, Manu Joseph has revealed that many are even sending him words of praise for the show, albeit a bit more privately.

“Many asparagus-eating friends have written privately to me to say they enjoyed Decoupled. I see that they are restrained in publicly sharing this view to appease the more delicate. I request you to instead champion us. The show has given so much joy to so many sane people,” he wrote in a tweet. The show's fans let him know just how much they enjoyed watching it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I hate asparagus & Loved Decoupled - I had my friends watch it and they loved it too - In fact we rewatched some of our favourite parts over the Boxing Day holiday,” wrote one. “One of the most unapologetic shows I have seen in recent years, maybe after House MD. Kudos to the entire team for bringing real life characters on screen ! Just loved it,” read another comment on Manu's post.

Also read: Decoupled: There is always room for well-written insufferable characters but Arya Iyer isn't one

Manu is an acclaimed writer and columnist. His novel Serious Men was also adapted by Netflix into a movie, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

About starring in the show, R Madhavan said it was the fastest 'yes' he ever said to a project, as he was looking for something light-hearted during the pandemic. "After the Covid-19 time, I didn't want to do anything morbid, I wanted to do something light, funny and humorous. Also, this was in English and I was very curious to see how they would write a script in English, and I had not read much in English in India. So, when Manu sent the script to me, it was hilarious and I've never said okay to any script in such a short time. I wanted to get on to it as soon as possible,” he said, spe

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON