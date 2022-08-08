Delhi Crime season 2 trailer: Shefali Shah and her men are back to nab the kaccha-baniyaan gang this time. Watch

The official trailer of the Netflix thriller Delhi Crime season 2 was released on Monday. In the over two-minute-long clip, Shefali Shah returns as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, and she along with her Delhi Police team are chasing a gang involved in brutal murders. (Also Read | Delhi Crime executive producer Pooja Kohli Taneja on winning International Emmy)

Shefali spearheads another crucial investigation to save Delhi and its senior citizens from a gang of killers. The Delhi Police is now searching for a serial killer even as they struggle with a staffing shortfall and an increase in crime. In the trailer, Shefali speaks to her team about the killings and says, “It's something you will never see it in your entire police career.”

The police follow the trail of the killers and nab many, but the murders continue. The video ends with the police running around the capital and Shefali holding a gun at a person. The second season will release on August 26. Sharing the trailer on its YouTube channel, Netflix wrote, "An ominous gang, a city in panic. Is DCP Vartika and her squad prepared for the chaos to come?"

Reacting to the trailer, fans posted comments on how they were awaiting the release of second season. A person wrote, “This series' (Delhi Crime) season 1 was awesome, brilliant and outstanding, now it is back with a season 2, then definitely I'm high for this again. The best thing about this show was it has a brilliant story, and (had) so real depiction of reality that really creates a strong impact. The performances of the entire cast are natural and impressive, notably Shefali Shah. Script, direction, acting, music and cinematography are just top-notch!!! Excited for season 2 !!!” Another comment read, “Shefali (Shah) and Rasika (Dugal) – phenomenal partnership. Delhi Crime season 1 and now season 2. I am going to watch it.”

Apart from Shefali, the show also stars Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain, Rasika Dugal, and Gopal Datt, among others. The first season of the show was based on the Delhi Police's investigation of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape. Delhi Crime is the first Indian web series to win an International Emmy Award.

